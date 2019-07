Jury selection begins Monday in trial of 2 accused of murdering US Rep. Danny Davis' grandson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection starts Monday in the trial of two men charged with murdering the grandson of Chicago Congressman Danny Davis.Tariq Harris and Dijae Banks are charged with shooting 15-year-old Javon Wilson in 2016. Harris and Banks were teens at the time they were charged with first-degree murder and home invasion.Prosecutors said that the two teens were friends with the victim's brother. One of the teens loaned the victim's younger brother a pair of pants in exchange for shoes and didn't want to return the shoes until he got the pants back, prosecutors said.The two teens entered the home and a fight ensued, resulting in Harris shooting Wilson in the neck, prosecutors said.