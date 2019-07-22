Jury selection begins Monday in trial of 2 accused of murdering US Rep. Danny Davis' grandson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection starts Monday in the trial of two men charged with murdering the grandson of Chicago Congressman Danny Davis.

Tariq Harris and Dijae Banks are charged with shooting 15-year-old Javon Wilson in 2016. Harris and Banks were teens at the time they were charged with first-degree murder and home invasion.

RELATED: 2 teens charged in fatal shooting of US Rep. Danny Davis' grandson

Prosecutors said that the two teens were friends with the victim's brother. One of the teens loaned the victim's younger brother a pair of pants in exchange for shoes and didn't want to return the shoes until he got the pants back, prosecutors said.

The two teens entered the home and a fight ensued, resulting in Harris shooting Wilson in the neck, prosecutors said.
