Worker dies after falling into grain bin in Kankakee County; 1 rescued, emergency crews say

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 58-year-old worker who fell into a Kankakee County grain bin has died, emergency response officials said.The accident occurred Wednesday just before noon at the Whitaker grain elevator near Manteno.Emergency response crews said Chester Cleveland, who worked for Whitaker Grain for 40 years, was working to clean out the grain bin when he fell in.Manteno Fire Chief Scott O'Brien said Cleveland fell between 70-75 feet down the bin. He said it's a difficult recovery mission.O'Brien said they received a call of a person in the grain bin at around 11:15 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, two people were found inside the grain bin, O'Brien said.Fire officials said a second employee fell in while trying to assist.Emergency crews were able to retrieve the second employee, O'Brien said.Rescue crews were on the scene all afternoon, including a Medevac chopper, four ambulances, several police vehicles and a dozen fire trucks.