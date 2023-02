Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti's wife delivered twin girls ahead of Super Bowl win

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti's wife, Christina, delivered healthy twin girls early Sunday morning in Chicago ahead of the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

The twins were born around 3:30 am.

Nick was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime with Christina and her family live from the lobby of the team hotel.

Congrats to the happy couple!!