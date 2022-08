Like cereal for dinner? You could win $5,000 from Kellogg's

Kellogg's is offering $5,000 each to five people who post pictures of themselves eating cereal for dinner.

All you have to do is post a picture of yourself eating cereal for dinner on Instagram.

Kellogg's is hoping to show consumers they can enjoy cereal even if it's not breakfast time.

In addition to the cash, winners also get a year's supply of Kellogg's cereals.

More contest information available here.