2 killed, 5 hurt in Kenosha senior apartment complex fire

Kenosha Fire Chief Kenneth Schroeder said the blaze broke out about 9:30 p.m. at the 16-unit complex known as Saxony Manor, located in the 1800-block of 22nd Avenue.
Two of the five hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other three were stabilized, fire officials said.
A man and a woman died; no other identifying information was immediately provided about those killed.
A Kenosha police officer was also injured while trying to evacuate residents. The officer suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK.
At least a dozen residents have been displaced.
The fire's cause was not yet known early Tuesday morning.