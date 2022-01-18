fatal fire

2 killed, 5 hurt in Kenosha senior apartment complex fire

Kenosha police officer suffers smoke inhalation
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A fire at an apartment complex for senior citizens in Kenosha killed two and left at least five injured Monday night, Wisconsin officials said.

Kenosha Fire Chief Kenneth Schroeder said the blaze broke out about 9:30 p.m. at the 16-unit complex known as Saxony Manor, located in the 1800-block of 22nd Avenue.

Two of the five hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other three were stabilized, fire officials said.

A man and a woman died; no other identifying information was immediately provided about those killed.

A Kenosha police officer was also injured while trying to evacuate residents. The officer suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK.

At least a dozen residents have been displaced.

The fire's cause was not yet known early Tuesday morning.

