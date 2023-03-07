Kierra Coles mysteriously disappeared nearly five years ago, and now her family wants the FBI to get involved in the search to find her.

Family wants FBI to join search for US postal worker Kierra Coles, missing since 2018

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles mysteriously disappeared nearly five years ago, and now her family wants the FBI to get involved in the search to find her.

Tuesday morning a group held a vigil for Coles where they demanded more be done to find her.

"Can't nobody imagine to pain that I go through daily," said her mother Karen Phillips. "Missing my child, not hearing her voice, not knowing if she had her child. Not knowing if she's suffering every day."

Community activist Raul Montes said he believes the FBI could bring more resources to help find Coles and bring her back to her family.

Chicago police say their joint investigation with the U.S. Postal Service remains active and ongoing.

The 26-yearold went missing in October 2018 when she was three months pregnant. Her car was found parked on the same block as her apartment near 81st and Vernon Avenue, with her cell phone and purse inside.

At the time, detective released surveillance video showing Coles and a person of interest. Her mother thinks the man seen in surveillance video with her daughter had something to do with her disappearance.

"One minute you tell us you are going to do all you can, the next minute you're gone out of town," Phillips said. "You definitively raise a lot of suspicion."

Investigators did question the man see in the video, but there have been no arrests in the cold case.

Family and friends planned to increase the reward for information to find Coles to $68,000, and her mother vowed to never give up the search.

