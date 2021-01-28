Kraft Mac and Cheese reinvented for Valentine's Day with pink color, candy flavor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10058883" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you couldn't decide between a bagel and ice cream, now you don't have to.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- No more noodling on what gift to buy: Kraft Mac & Cheese wants to make your Valentine's Day special with a new product.Kraft has launched a limited-edition mac and cheese with a candy flavor packet to turn the pasta pink.It also adds hints of sweet candy flavor.Don't look for it in the grocery store. You have to go toto enter for a chance to win a box.The product launched Wednesday. Winners must be 18 or older and will receive a box by Feb. 14.Share your Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese using #CandyKraftMacandCheese on Twitter @kraftmacncheese, Instagram @Kraft_MacandCheese, and Facebook @KraftMacaroniandCheese.