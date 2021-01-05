Kyle Rittenhouse, Antioch teen charged with murder in Kenosha protest shootings, expected to plead not guilty

The 18-year-old from Antioch, Illinois is free on bail and is expected to appear remotely for his hearing Tuesday.
Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a firearm. Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.
WATCH: Deadly protest shooting caught on video
Last week, prosecutors added a curfew violation charge.
Rittenhouse is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz during a demonstration Aug. 25. His attorneys say Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.
RELATED: Kyle Rittenhouse used pandemic funds to buy gun, Washington Post reports
Investigators said Rittenhouse was armed with a Smith and Wesson AR-15 style rifle with a 30-round magazine. According to authorities, the video shows Rittenhouse casually walking away from the killings, past police.
Teen charged with buying rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used in Kenosha shootings
Rittenhouse was reportedly the only person to shoot anyone during the protests.
The remote court appearance comes as Kenosha braces for possible unrest as a decision on whether or not to charge a police officer who shot Jacob Blake last August is expected in the next two weeks.