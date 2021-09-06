Labor Day parades, festivals across Chicago area celebrate holiday

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago area is celebrating Labor Day with a number of parades and festivals in the city and suburbs.In Naperville, the city's Labor Day Parade is honoring frontline workers from Edward Hospital.After being canceled last year, the event is now back for its 55th year with Irish dancers and some marching bands.The parade started at Naperville North High School, making its way through downtown and ending at Naperville Central High School.The festivities will go on all day though with food and music and a carnival.Thousands of people attending the parade are just happy to have this celebration back in town."You know everyone had a last year-and-a-half that has been pretty crazy for a lot of people and I think this has been a great opportunity to bring the community together and just have a great time," said Beth Degeeter, executive director of Naperville Last Fling.There will be a special ceremony to honor the river walk in downtown at 2 p.m. and the carnival wraps up at 8 p.m.Meanwhile, Buffalo grove Days continue Monday. A modified version of the event started last week. There's a carnival and live music but no fireworks or parade.In Chicago, the annual do-it-yourself WOOGMS parade is back.The Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society is celebrating its 58th annual Labor Day Parade.The Jesse White Tumbling Team will be performing. The parade got started at the corner of Pine Grove and Wellington Ave. All those coming to the parade are encouraged to wear a mask.