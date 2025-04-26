24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Off-duty police officer fires shots during Norwood Park trespassing incident; 1 in custody: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, April 26, 2025 3:57PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty police officer fired shots when someone trespassed on her Northwest Side property early Saturday morning, officials said.

Chicago police officers responded to the Norwood Park neighborhood's 6900-block of West Foster Avenue just before 5 a.m.

A 29-year-old woman, who works as a police officer at another agency, reported a criminal trespassing incident happening at her property, police said. The officer fired shots.

No injuries were reported, and responding officers took an offender, a male of an unknown age, into custody.

CPD's Investigative Response Team is investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

