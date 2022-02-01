localish

Quilt Queen transforms vintage quilts into wearable art.

EMBED <>More Videos

Quilt Queen transforms vintage quilts into wearable art.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa -- Lady Lancaster transforms rare, museum-quality quilts into luxurious jackets. Her wearable art is adorned with hand-embroidered stitches and geometric patterns, plus they're a window into history.

Founder Elizabeth Leaman, who is from Lancaster County, comes from Mennonite background. Her heritage is richly steeped in the traditions of quilt-making, a hobby that brings the community together.

She uses a local Mennonite-owned sewing company and engages in sustainable business practices. Leaman hopes to inspire younger generations about the lost art of quilt-making and show every stitch matters.

Lady Lancaster | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Man eats 1000 different cheesesteaks!
Quilt Queen transforms vintage quilts into wearable art.
Century-old family-run farm finds new customers during the pandemic
Going deep to save the ocean
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster declaration ahead of winter storm
IL COVID hospitalization continue to drop for 19th day in a row
IL treasurer encouraging residents to check for unclaimed property
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
IL Republicans renew push for crackdown on violent crime
Black History Month was born in Chicago building
Too many masks: WHO cites glut of waste from COVID response
Show More
Kansas woman accused of fighting for ISIS 'radicalized': former friend
Remains of missing Midwest teachers recovered month after plane crash
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Ex-Dolphins coach sues Giants, NFL alleging racist hiring
Cosby asks Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case
More TOP STORIES News