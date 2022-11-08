Woman sprayed with pepper spray during argument at Beach Park daycare, Lake County officials say

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Lake County police said a woman was sprayed by pepper spray during an argument at a daycare, also affecting the children.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said both women had children at the day care facility in the 38800-block of Sheridan Road in Beach Park. The argument began in the lobby of the facility when one woman became upset the other's child scratched her child.

The argument escalated, and one of the women pulled out pepper spray and sprayed the other woman, Lake County officials said.

The woman who sprayed the pepper spray fled the scene, police said. About a dozen children were affected by the release of the pepper spray, but Lake County officials said none of them had to be taken for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. An update is expected Tuesday.