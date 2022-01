EMBED >More News Videos ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Cheryl Scott explains what Lake Michigan's pancake ice is and how it forms.

EMBED >More News Videos WATCH: Dramatic photos from Google Earth show just how much Chicago's beaches are shrinking.

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WLS) -- Winter hardly seems like the best time to build sand sculptures on Lake Michigan beaches, but it is!Sand sculpture formations were spotted on beaches this week near St. Joseph, Michigan.Cold, snow and wind combine to erode the semi-frozen sand, then preserve the strange shapes, which make great pictures for social media.Eventually, sunny, warmer conditions dry them out and they collapse. The warmer temperatures in the area over the past day means many of the sculptures have already collapsed or gotten smaller.