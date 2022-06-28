Large Lakeview, Chicago crowd dances on cars, CTA bus; CPD car window smashed near Belmont Red Line

It drew police to the area around Belmont and Sheffield avenues about 1 a.m.
The crowd was seen jumping on CTA buses and smashing a patrol car window.
They gathered near the Belmont Red Line stop.
Others were seen arguing with officers who ordered the crowd to disperse.
Residents said the crowd was out of hand:
"Right now, it's a Monday night, everybody has work, and we're in the middle of it," one resident said. "But here we are. It is pretty disruptive, but I don't know. There's not much we can do."
"It's just not necessary," another said.
This latest incident comes amid recent safety concerns in the Lakeview area. Two men and a woman were shot early Monday morning in the 3100-block of North Clark Street.
About two hours before that, a woman was arrested after stabbing three people during a fight near Belmont and Sheffield.
Police said no one was arrested, and no injuries were reported in this latest incident.