Large Lakeview, Chicago crowd dances on cars, CTA bus; CPD car window smashed near Belmont Red Line

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of a large crowd in Lakeview smashed the window of a police SUV and danced on top of other cars and even a city bus early Tuesday morning.It drew police to the area around Belmont and Sheffield avenues about 1 a.m.The crowd was seen jumping on CTA buses and smashing a patrol car window.They gathered near the Belmont Red Line stop.Others were seen arguing with officers who ordered the crowd to disperse.Residents said the crowd was out of hand:"Right now, it's a Monday night, everybody has work, and we're in the middle of it," one resident said. "But here we are. It is pretty disruptive, but I don't know. There's not much we can do.""It's just not necessary," another said.This latest incident comes amid recent safety concerns in the Lakeview area. Two men and a woman were shot early Monday morning in the 3100-block of North Clark Street.About two hours before that, a woman was arrested after stabbing three people during a fight near Belmont and Sheffield.Police said no one was arrested, and no injuries were reported in this latest incident.