Chicago shooting: 3 wounded in Lakeview East after gunfire erupts on crowded Clark Street

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the 3100-block of North Clark Street, police said.
Video shows a large crowd was on the street when someone began shooting. The victims were all outside but not standing together, police said.
A 46-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the knee and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
Many people were still out celebrating at the time of the shooting after the Pride Parade Sunday.
Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting. No one is in custody.