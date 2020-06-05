landslide

VIDEO: Landslide in Norway sweeps 8 homes into the sea

ALTA, Norway -- Jan Egil Bakkedal had just prepared himself a sandwich when he heard a huge noise and realized that it was a landslide after which he ran out and filmed it from a nearby hill in Arctic Norway.

Bakkedal told The Associated Press on Thursday that he filmed Wednesday afternoon's powerful landslide near the town of Alta that swept eight houses into the sea off northern Norway.

Bakkedal said he "ran for my life" into surrounding hills, and saw that one of the houses - which he owns - was washed away in the landslide.

Local police told Norwegian news agency NTB that the landslide was between 650 meters and 800 meters (2,145-2,640 feet) wide and up to 40 meters (132 feet) high.

Police spokesman Torfinn Halvari said a car was swept away in the landslide, but no one was injured. A dog that ended up in the sea was able to swim back to land and is safe, he said.

Several minor landslides followed, and nearby houses were temporarily evacuated.

The far end of the cape where the landslide occurred was Thursday closed off with Alta mayor Monica Nielsen saying that "the extent of the damage is considerable, and there's a lot of debris." Work was underway to ensure that the rubble doesn't end up in shipping lanes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
landslideu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LANDSLIDE
2 Ohio homes collapse in landslide along Tennessee River
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We want justice:' Family of mother killed during CPD chase demands answers
LIVE: Trump speaks after report shows 2.5M jobs added in May
Protesters gather as Little Village coal plant demolition resumes
Kanye West joins student protest demanding CPS cancel contract with CPD
Lightfoot responds to so-called 'vigilantes'
'It was traumatizing': Women describe violent arrest by CPD at Brickyard Mall
Illinois schools can reopen for summer school
Show More
Indiana Confederate monument to be removed from park
Free donuts! Delicious deals for National Donut Day
Man facing hate crime charge after incident in Jewel-Osco parking lot
Chicago road closures in place, bridges still raised downtown
WATCH LIVE: Lightfoot announces new support for local small businesses
More TOP STORIES News