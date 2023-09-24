9 children, 2 adults injured in LaSalle County crash, Illinois State Police say

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two adults and nine children were injured in a rollover crash in LaSalle County Saturday night, Illinois State Police said.

A Ford transit van traveling south on Interstate 39 near milepost 68 just before 7 p.m. drove off the roadway for unknown reasons, police said. It then rolled over onto its side in the west ditch.

In addition to the driver, there were three adult and 10 child passengers, police said. The children ranged in age from 5 to 12.

Two adults and nine children were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the extent of those injuries.