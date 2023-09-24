WATCH LIVE

Woman crossing street critically injured in South Side hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 24, 2023 3:26PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 32-year-old woman is critically injured after an SUV hit her and drove away early Sunday morning on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said.

The woman was crossing the street in the 7500-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just after 2:05 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV hit her, police said.

Chicago fire crews took the woman to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to CPD.

The SUV did not stop, and no one is in custody, police said.

No further information about a possible suspect or suspects was immediately provided.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.

