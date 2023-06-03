Dano Moreno is the first writer in our series highlighting LGBTQ authors for Pride. Learn about his debut children's book, "Hope For Ryan White."

'Hope for Ryan White': Book introduces us to teen who contracted HIV after hemophilia procedure

SAN FRANCISCO -- This Pride month, ABC7 News is highlighting LGBTQ authors who are releasing new books about their communities and the issues affecting them. Dano Moreno is our first writer in the series. His debut children's book, "Hope For Ryan White, "pre-order for June 22) is about the Indiana teenager who contracted HIV after a procedure to treat hemophilia. The fear surrounding AIDS in 1984 was so severe, White and his family had to fight his school district to allow him to attend classes.

"My hope is that this story continues to inspire kids to stand up for themselves and each other," Moreno told ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui. "It teaches children about a time when misinformation was widespread. That's certainly a relevant theme today."

Moreno's second children's book (pre-order for September) hits even closer to home. "Our Wish For You," is inspired by Moreno's own son.

"It's a love letter to adoptees and all parties involved in open adoption," Moreno said. "This is a universal story about the wishes that parents have for their children, including birth parents and adoptive parents."

You can watch the full interview as part of 'Reggie's exclusive V.I.P.-only Pride-vate Book Club (where everyone is invited)" by watching the video above.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live