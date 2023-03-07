Libertyville car theft: Police locate stolen BMW used to steal SUV with toddler with inside

A pregnant mother seriously injured trying to stop a car theft with her child inside in Libertyville has undergone surgery and is recovering.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office has located a stolen BMW that was used to steal another vehicle that had a child inside last month, police said.

A pregnant mother was run over while trying to stop car thieves from taking her SUV while one of her children was still inside on Feb. 23, police said..

She was seriously injured in the incident, and underwent surgeries at a hospital in Libertyville, but authorities said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Officials said the woman pulled into her driveway with two children inside her SUV. She took one child into the house, but as she was coming back out for the second child, she said a white BMW pulled into the driveway. An unknown person got out of that vehicle and fought with the woman before stealing her car with the child still inside, the sheriff's office said.

The 2-year-old child was found abandoned, but unharmed in a Waukegan parking lot a short time after the theft, police said. The SUV was found unoccupied.

The BMW was stolen from a Waukegan dealership in February, police said on Tuesday.

The BMW was found in a Waukegan a parking lot over the weekend, and sheriff's detectives processed the vehicle for fingerprint and DNA evidence.

No arrests have been reported.

The man who stole the SUV was described as tall and thin, wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt and a light green face mask.

Anyone with information can call the Lake County sheriff's criminal investigations division at 847-377-4000 or contact Lake County CrimeStoppers at www.lakecountycrimestoppers.org.

