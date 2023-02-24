Woman ran over trying to stop car theft in Libertyville; child inside found safe: sheriff's office

A 2-year-old has been found safe in Waukegan Thursday after the car the child was in was stolen.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 2-year-old has been found safe in Waukegan Thursday after the car the child was in was stolen.

The vehicle was taken in the 16000-block of IL Route 137 in Libertyville, according to a Facebook post by the Lake County (IL) Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a woman pulled into her driveway with two children inside her vehicle. She took one child into the house, but as she was coming back out for the second child, she said another vehicle pulled into the driveway. An unknown person got out of that vehicle and fought with the woman before stealing her car with the child still inside, the sheriff's office said.

The woman was then run over by either her vehicle or the other vehicle as they fled, officials added.

A short time later, sheriff's officials said the child was found abandoned but unharmed in a parking lot in the 2200-block of Lakeside Drive in Waukegan.

About 15 minutes after that, the vehicle was found unoccupied at Route 43 and Casimir Pulaski Drive in Waukegan, the sheriff's office said.

No one is in custody.