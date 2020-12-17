Lightfoot admits she knew about botched CPD raid, orders changes after bodycam video released

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8850905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori LIghtfoot speak about the body camera video showing a CPD raid on a wrong house in 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8854133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced a review of all search warrants Thursday, he said the changes applied to no-knock warrants only.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted Thursday that she knew about the botched police raid that left an innocent woman handcuffed with no clothes on and has ordered changes to make sure it doesn't happen again.Twenty-four hours after claiming she only learned about the case of Anjenette Young on Tuesday, Mayor Lightfoot admitted she had been informed about the case in a series of emails in November 2019, but she said she didn't remember because she was caught up with the budget."I have an obligation to make that wrong, right," Lightfoot said Thursday, becoming emotional. "It's been painful, painful and upsetting."Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city can't let what happened to Young in February 2019 happen again. The social worker's home raided by police who had the wrong address. The Chicago woman was terrified and humiliated, handcuffed while naked before police finally allowed her to cover up."If that was your mother, how would you want her be treated?" Chicago Police Superintedent David Brown said. "You don't train that in academy. We hire people who we think know right from wrong. And if they don't know right from wrong, they don't need to be police officers."The body cam video shows six seconds elapse between the first knock on Young's door and Chicago Police Officers using a ram to forcibly break into her apartment."Under Supreme Court case law the reasonable amount to wait is 15 to 20 second," said attorney Al Hofeld. "What we find over and over in these cases, even when it's not a no-knock warrrant, they nevertheless do not knock and announce.While Supt. Brown announced a review of all search warrants Thursday, he said the changes applied to no-knock warrants only, which defense attorneys say represent a very small portion of all those signed off by judges."We need to ensure this never happens again with reforms, policies procedures and accountability for the mistake," Brown said.The mayor said she wants to personally speak to Young and has reached out to her attorney. Young's case and the city's attempt to prevent the release of the video prompting the mayor to push for changes and to order the release all the video in her case.Going forward, victims who reach out for case information will get it quickly, including video, the mayor said. The Law Department will review all pending search warrant cases, she said. The video release policy will be reviewed and the mayor wants the timeframe for release shortened.Hofeld currently represents ten clients who've had their homes raided by police where no arrests were made or evidence seized, including Sharon Lyons, who in February had officers rush into her Back of the Yards apartment, pointing guns at herself, her autistic son and 4-year-old granddaughter."They done knocked the door in, the panel fell off the side of the wall, they got guns all in my face, all in my kid's face," Lyons said.That warrant was executed a month after the city implemented reforms on the the search warrant process, to both prevent wrongful raids and protect children who might be in the home. They are said to now only be approved when there's a danger to life and safety."The new policy is too cosmetic and it needs to be made more specific," Hofeld said. "Yhe evidence they seize will not be thrown out in criminal court, it won't be excluded if they fail to knock and announce. Therefore they don't care...some kind of direct consequence to them personally such as direct discipline."Critics are calling this case Lightfoot's Laquan McDonald."We are demanding an immediate push and approval of the civilian all elected civilian police accountability council there has to be a mechanism outside of City Hall," said Aislinn Pulley, with Black Lives Matter Chicago."There is no trust, there is just no trust with her," said 20th Ward Ald. Jeanette Taylor. "I have constituents saying she was saying she did not turn out to be what I thought she would be, and I have the same feelings."The mayor ordered a top to bottom review of the case Thursday."There's a lot of trust that's been breached," Lightfoot said. "I know that there's a lot of trust in me, that's been breached. And I have a responsibility to build back that trust 37 of responsibility build that the trust of our city of our police department, and all of government."The mayor has not fired anyone. She said she will make a decision on personnel after she gets more information.In another change announced Thursday both Lightfoot and Brown said from now on, any time a warrant is executed on a wrong address an investigation will be automatically initiated.