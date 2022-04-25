Lincoln Park Zoo announces spring, summer event lineup for families, adults

Events include parties, runs, food and drink events, special tours and more. Some events are family friendly, while other are geared toward adults only. And some are held every day of the week.
This is the full list of events at Lincoln Park Zoo this spring and summer:
Saturday, April 30
Craft Brews at Lincoln Park Zoo
6:00 - 10:00 p.m.
Ages 21 and older
Price: $55 for general admission, $65 for early access to the event (10% off for Lincoln Park Zoo members)
More information: lpzoo.org/event/craft-brews-at-lincoln-park-zoo/
Second Saturday Each Month (May 14, June 11, July 9, August 13, September 10)
Second Saturday Garden Tours
Meet at gate near Café Brauer
10 - 11 a.m.
All ages welcome
Price: Free
More information: lpzoo.org/second-saturdays-garden-tours
Tuesday nights beginning May 31
Family Nights at Lincoln Park Zoo
5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
All ages welcome
Price: Free entry for kids 10 and under, $10 for ages 11+ (10% off for Lincoln Park Zoo members)
More information: lpzoo.org/events
Sunday, June 5
Run for the Zoo
7:30 a.m.
All ages welcome
Price: $25 for Kid's Course, $39 for Run for the Zoo 5K Run/Walk, $44 for Run for the Zoo 10K Run (10% off for Lincoln Park Zoo members)
More information: www.lpzoo.org/event/run-for-the-zoo/
Thursday, June 9
Zoo-ologie
Café Brauer
6:00-10:00 p.m.
Ages 21 and older
Price: $160 for general admission tickets
More information: zoo-ologie.org/
Thursday, June 23
Adults Night Out: Pride Party
6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Ages 18 and older
Price: $15 for super early bird general admission; $25 for early bird general admission (10% off for Lincoln Park Zoo members)
More information: lpzoo.org/events
Friday, July 15
ZooBall: Birds of Paradise
6:30 p.m. - midnight
Ages 21 and older
Price: $1,000 per ticket; Tables available for purchase and begin at $10,000
More information: lpzooball.org/
Friday, July 29
Summer Wine Fest
6:00 - 9:00 p.m.
Ages 21 and older
Price: $49 for general admission ($44 for Lincoln Park Zoo members ), $20 for designated driver ticket
More information: lpzoo.org/events
Thursday, August 18
Adults Night Out: Summer Block Party
6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Ages 18 and older
Price: $15 for super early bird general admission; $25 for early bird general admission (10% off for Lincoln Park Zoo members)
More information: lpzoo.org/events
Ongoing Experiences at Lincoln Park Zoo
Daily, weather-dependent
Lionel Train Adventure
The Lionel Train Adventure ride is located near the zoo's West Gate and just south of Regenstein Macaque Forest.
10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
All ages welcome
Price: one ticket ($4) per person per ride. Tickets cost $4 for 1 , $36 for 10, $69 for 20.
More information: lpzoo.org/experiences
AT&T Endangered Species Carousel
10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
All ages welcome
Price: one ticket ($4) per person per ride. Tickets cost $4 for 1 , $36 for 10, $69 for 20.
More information: lpzoo.org/experiences