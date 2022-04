Lincoln Park Zoo announces spring, summer event lineup for families, adults

Saturday, April 30

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lincoln Park Zoo announced its spring and summer calendar of event Monday.Events include parties, runs, food and drink events, special tours and more. Some events are family friendly, while other are geared toward adults only. And some are held every day of the week.This is the full list of events at Lincoln Park Zoo this spring and summer:6:00 - 10:00 p.m.Ages 21 and olderPrice: $55 for general admission, $65 for early access to the event (10% off for Lincoln Park Zoo members)More information: lpzoo.org/event/craft-brews-at-lincoln-park-zoo/ Meet at gate near Café Brauer10 - 11 a.m.All ages welcomePrice: FreeMore information: lpzoo.org/second-saturdays-garden-tours 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.All ages welcomePrice: Free entry for kids 10 and under, $10 for ages 11+ (10% off for Lincoln Park Zoo members)More information: lpzoo.org/events 7:30 a.m.All ages welcomePrice: $25 for Kid's Course, $39 for Run for the Zoo 5K Run/Walk, $44 for Run for the Zoo 10K Run (10% off for Lincoln Park Zoo members)More information: www.lpzoo.org/event/run-for-the-zoo/ Café Brauer6:00-10:00 p.m.Ages 21 and olderPrice: $160 for general admission ticketsMore information: zoo-ologie.org/ 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Ages 18 and olderPrice: $15 for super early bird general admission; $25 for early bird general admission (10% off for Lincoln Park Zoo members)More information: lpzoo.org/events 6:30 p.m. - midnightAges 21 and olderPrice: $1,000 per ticket; Tables available for purchase and begin at $10,000More information: lpzooball.org/ 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.Ages 21 and olderPrice: $49 for general admission ($44 for Lincoln Park Zoo members ), $20 for designated driver ticketMore information: lpzoo.org/events 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Ages 18 and olderPrice: $15 for super early bird general admission; $25 for early bird general admission (10% off for Lincoln Park Zoo members)More information: lpzoo.org/events The Lionel Train Adventure ride is located near the zoo's West Gate and just south of Regenstein Macaque Forest.10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.All ages welcomePrice: one ticket ($4) per person per ride. Tickets cost $4 for 1 , $36 for 10, $69 for 20.More information: lpzoo.org/experiences 10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.All ages welcomePrice: one ticket ($4) per person per ride. Tickets cost $4 for 1 , $36 for 10, $69 for 20.More information: lpzoo.org/experiences