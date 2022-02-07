hostage

Woman safe after being held hostage by armed man in Lincolnwood home, police say

Lincolnwood violence: Police said charges pending against suspect
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Woman safe after being held by armed man in home: Lincolnwood police

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman in north suburban Lincolnwood is safe after being held hostage by an "armed man" inside a home Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Lincolnwood police officers went to the home near Morse and Kilpatrick avenues about 9:35 p.m. to do a well-being check and found a broken window and an armed suspect inside with the resident.

The resident was safely evacuated from the home, and the suspect was apprehended by 3 a.m.

She appeared to be unharmed, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital.

Charges are pending, police said, and there was no danger to the general public during the incident.

A SWAT team had responded to the scene.

