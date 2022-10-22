USPS letter carrier attacked, robbed of postal truck in Little Village, Chicago police say

Reward notice will be released soon, postal officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old female USPS letter carrier was attacked Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road in Chicago's Little Village Neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The victim was getting into her postal vehicle when she found the suspect inside, police said. The offender then tried to assault her, but the victim managed to escape, police said.

The suspect then drove off in her postal vehicle. The abandoned truck was found a short time later in the 4500 block of West Marquette Road in West Lawn.

RELATED: 'They have families at home': Mail carrier's Bucktown robbery caught on camera

The victim was transported to St. Anthony Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has been released, according to USPS.

The suspect is still at large and considered to be armed and dangerous, according to USPS.

Anyone with information is being urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service hotline at 877-876-2455.

Postal officials said a reward notice will be released soon.