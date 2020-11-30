hit and run

$5K reward offered to find driver that fatally struck man, 86, in Little Village hit-and run

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 86-year-old man.

Eliseo Mendoza was struck Tuesday near 26th Street and Sawyer Avenue in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, just a few blocks from his home.

Mendoza had seven daughters. On Thursday, one of them said the family hadn't planned to be together this Thanksgiving because of the COVID-19 pandemic but they are now trying to support each other through the tragedy.

Another press conference was held Sunday to reaffirm the call for action and increase the reward to $5,000.

"It doesn't matter if it's going to be today or tomorrow, five years from now, 10 years from now; we need justice," daughter Leticia Torres said. "We have questions, and we're not going to let go of this until we find the answers."

Mendoza was hit by a gray GMC SUV, Chicago police said.
