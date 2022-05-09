12-year-old boy injured in Little Village shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was shot Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side, the Chicago Police Department said.
The shooting happened at about 8:43 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood, police said.
A boy, 12 years old, was standing on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West 21st Street when two male offenders fired shots, police said. The child was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition by the Chicago Fire Department with a gunshot wound to the right ankle.
There was no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating, police said.
Police did not provide further information about the incident.
