Chicago twins Lloyd, Floyd Russell graduate high school from Cornerstone Academy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago twin brothers, Floyd and Lloyd Russell, graduated from high school Wednesday night.For the past five years, ABC7 Chicago Reporter Stacey Baca has chronicled their lives as they grow up on Chicago's West Side since they were just 13 years old.Over the years, their grandmother died, they moved four times, a bullet pierced one of their homes and they've changed from public to a private school.Wednesday night, the twins graduated from Cornerstone Academy in Oak Park."It means a lot, especially to my grandmother, because all she talked about was education," Lloyd Russell said. "And we made it."The twins are preparing to go to Arrupe College of Loyola University of Chicago in the fall."Going to college for me is another chapel, another step into manhood, into becoming an adult, a young adult," Floyd Russell said. "Me and my brother will be living on campus downtown so we're getting a closer bond."They plan to be roommates.