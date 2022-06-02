Chicago twins Lloyd, Floyd Russell graduate high school from Cornerstone Academy

For the past five years, ABC7 Chicago Reporter Stacey Baca has chronicled their lives as they grow up on Chicago's West Side since they were just 13 years old.
Over the years, their grandmother died, they moved four times, a bullet pierced one of their homes and they've changed from public to a private school.
RELATED: Floyd and Lloyd: A West Side story
Wednesday night, the twins graduated from Cornerstone Academy in Oak Park.
"It means a lot, especially to my grandmother, because all she talked about was education," Lloyd Russell said. "And we made it."
RELATED: West Side twins Floyd and Lloyd come of age, despite challenges
The twins are preparing to go to Arrupe College of Loyola University of Chicago in the fall.
"Going to college for me is another chapel, another step into manhood, into becoming an adult, a young adult," Floyd Russell said. "Me and my brother will be living on campus downtown so we're getting a closer bond."
They plan to be roommates.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF FLOYD AND LLYOD
14-year-old North Lawndale twins Floyd and Lloyd Russell start high school
A bullet strikes home for Floyd and Lloyd Russell, 14-year-old North Lawndale twins
14-year-old North Lawndale twins graduate from 8th grade, overcome struggles
14-year-old North Lawndale twins lean on mentoring program during difficult season
13-year-old North Lawndale twins take part in church's Thanksgiving gala
13-year-old North Lawndale twins head back to school