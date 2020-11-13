localish

Carpenter uses skills to build tiny houses for homeless

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO -- In Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Bronzeville, one carpenter is proposing a new solution to his community's homelessness -- tiny houses.

Alonzo "Short" Hall has spent his entire life working on projects of every size, but he specializes in all things miniature.

"I design cars for kids, do the 'pimp my Power Wheel' basically. The little cars that the kids ride -- I customize those, put car stereos in them, TVs, leather interior, ostrich skin, alarm systems, lighting," Short said. "If you dream it, I bring it."

Short decided to use his carpentry skills to provide safe shelter to his neighbors without homes.

The project is taking place at the former site of Overton Elementary School, where Aaron "Lefty" Boyd helps oversee community programming.

"I'm helping Short market it and get it out there in the hopes of finding more funding to create more across the city," Lefty said. "We have a major issue with homelessness in the city of Chicago, and Short has created a solution."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillehomelessall goodtiny housevolunteerismlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 8,922 new COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths
Lyons man charged in Bridgeview car theft, kidnapping of boy, police say
CPS Board meets after announcement of return to in-person learning
Man arrested after failed carjacking attempt, running across Edens: CPD
WI officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns
IN Gov. Holcomb quarantines after COVID-19 exposure
Highland Park mayor imposes gym closures due to COVID-19
Show More
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
A legal look at Gov. Pritzker's 10th disaster declaration
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, windy Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News