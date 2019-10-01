Giant statues of 42 U.S. presidents are hidden on a farm in rural Virginia

After a Colonial Williamsburg park housing the busts went bankrupt, a gentleman involved in the creation of the park decided he couldn't crush them as he was directed. So he bought some land in rural Virginia and that's where the statues currently sit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
president barack obamapresident donald trumplocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MSI construction worker pinned under forklift, critically injured
VIDEO: Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in Houston
First cannabis cafe in US set to open in California
Documents show Smollett special prosecutor donated to Kim Foxx
CPS support staff, Park District workers to deliver strike notices to Lightfoot's office
CPD commander demoted after Lollapalooza-goers allegedly allowed in restricted area
Show More
Fla. man arrested after family returning from Disney carjacked, kidnapped: Video
Former Gangster Disciple testifies at trial for murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee
Illinois releases map for social equity cannabis program applicants
News Fix: Tuesday's Top Stories
How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy
More TOP STORIES News