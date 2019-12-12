Hanukkah Pop-Up Bar in Chicago Celebrates '8 Crazy Nights'

'Tis the season -- and that means plenty of pop-up bars! Often, you'll see a Christmas theme. But one Chicago bar is all in on the "Festival of Lights," Hanukkah!

The pop-up bar called 8 Crazy Nights is open at the Graystone Tavern in the Wrigleyville neighborhood.

Co-Owner Kyle Bagley said they wanted the name of the pop-up bar to connote fun.

"We created a special drink menu as well as a special food menu," Bagley said.

The bar is serving up boozy jelly doughnuts, matzo ball soup, latkes and other festive drinks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 3, injured after shots fired at police in Lawndale
Man charged with murder in Howard CTA train station shooting
Orland Park educator faces grooming charge
3 teens shot near Julian HS on South Side
Man, 19, charged in death of nurse in Little Village
10 former NFL players accused of health care fraud
4 teens hospitalized for suspected overdoses at South Side school
Show More
What to know about 'All in the Family,' 'Good Times' live holiday special
Family originally from Northbrook killed in New Zealand volcano eruption
Great Chicago Light Fight: Monee Christmas light display the talk of the block
Thousands return to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines
Burglar steals urn containing baby's ashes from Elmhurst home
More TOP STORIES News