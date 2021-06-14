Hot Cheeto tacos served at Ricochet Tacos in Crown Point, Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. -- Ricochet Tacos in Northwest Indiana isn't your average taco joint. The menu includes everything from Flamin' Hot Cheeto tacos to Funyun tacos to Fruity Pebble churros.
Executive Chef, Daryn Frank, described the restaurant as "unique."
"We're nontraditional tacos in more of the avant-garde world cuisine format. All cooking styles and techniques across the world wrapped up in an unassuming tortilla," Frank said.
Although some patrons expect traditional Mexican food, Frank said the feedback has been positive.
"A lot of people are really pleasantly surprised when they come here," Frank explained. "We take the freshest ingredients that we can possibly source and make things that they would normally find at a high-end tapas or fine dining restaurant, but they're able to get it for a $6 taco."
Frank said some of the most popular menu items including a Flamin' Hot Cheeto taco called The True Romance and a Funyun topped taco called Dat New New. But his recommendation is a well-balanced vegetarian item.
"My favorite item on the menu is the Taters Gonna Tate because it's a totally vegetarian taco. It tastes like it's a complete meal. I don't need to be a vegetarian to love this taco," Frank said.
Ricochet Tacos has two locations just outside of Chicago and brings the city quality of dining to the suburbs.
"A lot of us are traveling to Chicago so we could eat higher-end food. Why do you need it out there? You can have it right here because people from Chicago are coming out here to eat, too," Frank said.
With great cocktails, an amazing atmosphere and non-traditional menu items, Ricochet Tacos prides itself on being a unique experience.
"If you want something that's a little more avant-garde, a little more interesting than what you're used to, then come here and try these. These are super unique, they're just different, just different," Frank said.
Ricochet Tacos has two locations in Northwest Indiana.
55 Franklin St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 531-8888
115 W Joliet
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 323-3651
For more info, visit their website: https://ricochettacos.com/
Hot Cheeto tacos served at Ricochet Tacos in Crown Point, Indiana
