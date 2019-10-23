Students Help Special Needs Teammate Score A Goal

Students at Maple Point Middle School wanted to help their friend, classmate, and team manager, Anthony Lepre, feel what it's like to score a goal.
Anthony enjoys soccer as much as his teammates. But he is diagnosed with a genetic disorder known as "Angelman Syndrome", which affects the nervous system.
A video of Anthony's teammates helping him kick a goal during practice was uploaded to the Neshaminy School District's Facebook page on Sept. 19 and was widely shared and celebrated by the community.
