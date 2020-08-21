localish

The world's largest privately owned purse collection is stashed in this bunker

Ilene Hochberg Wood's love for handbags started when her mom gave her her first bag as a child.

As she got older her appreciation for their history and stories grew and she started to collect them to document how fashion and style is ever-changing.


Her collection totals over 3,500 handbags with the most expensive valued at $110,000.


She keeps most of her collection in a secure bunker but a portion of her collection resides in Bethlehem, Pa at the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, Moravian Museum of Bethlehem, and American on Wheel Museum.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bethlehemfyi phillywpvilocalish show (lsh)localishbe localish
LOCALISH
Virtual beauty boot camp boost teens' confidence
10-year-old starts lemonade business to help the homeless
This creamery has boozy ice cream!
Work from home in a tiny office
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 2,208 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
Chicago aldermen delay decision to declare state of emergency
Chicago restaurant workers get some help from Houston
Kanye West will not be on IL presidential ballot
Big 10 student athletes' parents protest sports decision in Rosemont
Woman arrested in confrontation with Black man at Winnetka pier
Legendary Chicago mobster, hitman Frank Cullotta dies in Vegas
Show More
NW Side robbers pose as police officers: CPD
Giannulli to serve 5 months in prison for college bribery scheme
New tropical storm poses potential hurricane threat to US
LIVE: Golden State Killer faces multiple life sentences
Judge frees ex-con murderer charged in Chicago Black Disciples case
More TOP STORIES News