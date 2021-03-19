localish

Bold beekeeper scoops up bees with her bare hands

By Michael Koenigs
AUSTIN, TX. -- Over 60 million people on Tiktok have watched Erika Thompson interact with a massive hive of bees in her home state of Texas.

"You know, my entire life I've just loved animals. I've loved nature. And when I was a kid, I was really into bugs. That's just what I was into growing up," She says about how she got into beekeeping. Now she's the world's most famous beekeeper.


She founded Texas Beeworks, based in Austin, Texas, with a mission to preserve, protect, and increase honeybee populations across the Lone Star State.

Watch more Localish here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkenvironmentlocalish inspirebeeslocalishwomen
LOCALISH
It's the "American Idol" of ballet auditions
World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday
Chasing the American dream: A coach's track to an inspiring life
Rum-enthusiast couple opens their own distillery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loretto Hospital apologizes for vaccinating judges, spouses out of turn
Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion, new reopening measures
IL COVID vaccine guidelines do not include weed smokers in Phase 1B
VIDEO: Drone captures bridge implosion over IL River
IL senator has gun pulled on him:' (I was) thinking about January 6th'
3 charged in kidnapping, carjacking man in Kenwood: police
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
Show More
Weighty issue: Inequity raised in women's, men's tourneys
U of I, Loyola tip off Friday in NCAA Tournament
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms, updating guidelines
Scammers use 3rd stimulus check, COVID vaccine demand to steal info
Northwestern performs double lung transplant using lungs from donor who previously had COVID
More TOP STORIES News