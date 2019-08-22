Lockdown lifted at Belvidere schools after reported threat

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WLS) -- The lockdown at schools in Belvidere, near Rockford, has been lifted after a threat was reported Thursday morning, officials said.The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. at Belvidere North High school, Seth Whitman Elemetnary School and Central Middle School.Belvidere School District 100 officials said they received information on a 911 call about a safety concern at Belvidere North High School.Central Middle School students who were taken to North High School will be bussed back to Central and released at the end of the day per their regular schedule. Belvidere North students will be released early so the building can be cleared, school district officials said.Buses will take students home following their regular routes, while students who need to be picked up will be waiting for their rides in the stadium.There will be no after school activities at Central or North, while after school care will continue at Seth Whitman.School officials said they have partnered with law enforcement agencies including the Boone County Sheriff. No further info was available as of 2:15 p.m.