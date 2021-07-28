lollapalooza

Lolla COVID policy in place day before music festival, but health officials urge sick not to attend

Lollapalooza 2021 COVID rules include required vaccination, testing
By
Lollapalooza COVID rules in place day before Chicago music festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The day before there could be around 100,000 people in Chicago's Grant Park, city health officials Wednesday are pleading with Lollapalooza-goers not to attend the music festival if they feel sick.

Chicago has extra COVID concerns, with crowds beginning to arrive for the four-day Lollapalooza.

If possible attendees feel sick and haven't been tested, they should stay home, even if they're vaccinated, city health officials said Tuesday.

RELATED: Chicago COVID cases could trigger mask mandate return

To attend the festival, you need to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the day you're heading inside.

Chicago's Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Lollapalooza organizers are taking safety very seriously.

"Everything from they've looked at their air handling for their indoor spaces and improved that, they're doing everything with making masks available and making sure their backstage are vaccinated and ensuring the ticket takers are tested and have really gone, I think, above and beyond," Arwady said.
But Arwady also acknowledged it's very likely there will be some COVID cases that come out of the four-day festival, with tens of thousands of people attending.

And the concert kicks off as Chicago adds nine more states to its travel advisory list.

Unvaccinated visitors traveling to Chicago from the now 14 states and one territory on the list are asked to get a negative COVID test result within 72 hours or quarantine for 10 days when they arrive.

Arwady is also asking people to limit how much alcohol and other substances they consume because those can make you less vigilant about COVID safety, in addition to the usual problems those items can cause.

DEA warns of drug dangers at Lollapalooza



The Drug Enforcement Agency also has a warning about party drugs as festival-goers arrive in Chicago.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said popular party drugs are being laced with cocaine, meth and fentanyl, and Dr. Maria Rahmandar, an adolescent medicine pediatrician, points out even if you know the person you're getting drugs from, they're unregulated substances, and you have no idea what's actually in them.

The Drug Enforcement Agency has a warning about party drugs as festival-goers arrive in Chicago.



"Alcohol is probably the No. 1 substance we see overused at these concert venues, and then where people get dehydrated, have alcohol overuse they might end up in an emergency room," Dr. Rahmandar said. "Another substance we worry about, particularly at a concert, is MDMA/molly/ecstasy."

U.S. DEA Public Information Officer Luis Agostini said, "Just two milligrams of fentanyl may be enough to kill a human being. To put that into perspective, if you took the U.S. penny, and you look at Abraham Lincoln's face and then you zoomed in on his cheek, that surface there on his cheek is just enough to cover two milligrams of fentanyl, and that's enough to kill someone, and that's not what we want to see this weekend."

The DEA said it is an important warning, with overdose deaths at the last two Lollapaloozas.
