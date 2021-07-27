coronavirus chicago

Chicago Travel Advisory updated with 9 states added back on list as COVID-19 cases rise

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Dr. Arwady gives COVID update on mask guidance, travel advisory

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health announced nine states have been added to its travel advisory.

The city's emergency COVID-19 travel order was changed to an advisory on June 29. The change was a result of a third consecutive reporting period where no U.S. states or territories has recorded 15 or more COVID cases per day per 100,000 residents.

The nine states added Tuesday are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming. They join five other states and one territyory: Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Missouri and the Virgin Islands

Any unvaccinated people traveling from those states are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

SEE ALSO" Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 578 cases, 12 deaths

Any states or territories with fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day are in the Yellow Tier.

Travelers must still follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.
