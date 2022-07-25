Lollapalooza 2022: Full list of road closures for 4-day music festival in Grant Park

See the full list of Lollapalooza road closures near Grant Park, Chicago. Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street will be affected.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza is almost here, so crews are ramping up work in and around Grant Park.

More street closures are going into effect ahead of the four-day music festival, which begins Thursday.

SEE ALSO | Chicago festivals 2022: See list of summer events in city, suburbs

Balbo and Jackson drives are already closed through the park and other streets will close by the time the music starts.

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is currently closed through Sunday, Aug.7. The closure extends to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 25, at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, Aug. 1.

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Monday, July 18 through Saturday, Aug. 6. The closure extends to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, Aug. 1.

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt will be closed Monday, July 25, at 8 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 1. The closure extends to Randolph Street on Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. and continues through Monday, Aug. 1. Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed on Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m., with Columbus reopening on Monday, Aug. 1.

Ida B. Wells is closed from Michigan to Columbus on Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, Aug. 1.

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. through 6:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1.

RELATED | Scammers cash in on Chicago summer festivals by selling fake tickets

Traffic Control Aides will be on-hand to facilitate traffic. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

You can sign up for emergency and traffic impacts in Chicago at www.NotifyChicago.org.