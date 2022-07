Chicago festivals 2022: See list of summer events in city, suburbs

Various summer dates

July

August

September

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After an eventful June, Chicago will continue to celebrate the summer with various food, music, art and culture festivals every weekend throughout July, August and September.ABC7 Chicago has compiled a Chicago Summer Festival Guide for prospective patrons to stay up-to-date on admission costs, dates, times and locations.This list does not include all events or municipalities. To add yours - Contact Us Various dates June 15 to Aug. 20Various timesStarting at $26Grant Park337 E. Randolph St.Chicago, ILVarious dates June 20 to Aug. 18Various timesFree admissionJay Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park201 E. Randolph St.Chicago, ILVarious dates July 6 to Sept. 17Various timesFree admissionGrant Park and other various parksChicago, ILVarious dates July 8-24Various timesFree admission (except $15 admission at Jazz Showcase, July 13)Various venuesChicago, ILJuly 8-10Friday 5 to 10 p.m, Saturday Noon to 10 p.m., Sunday Noon to 9 p.m.$10 suggested donationLincoln SquareBetween Montrose and Wilson avenuesLincoln AvenueChicago, ILJuly 8-1011 a.m. to 9 p.m.Free admissionGrant Park, Buckingham FountainJackson and Columbus drivesChicago, ILJuly 8-10Friday 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday/Sunday Noon to 10 p.m.$10 suggested donationBetween Wood Street and Damen Avenue1800-2000 W. Chicago Ave.Chicago, ILJuly 9-10Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Free admissionNational Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture3015 W. Division St.Chicago, ILJuly 9-1010 a.m. to 7 p.m.Free admissionWrigleyvilleWest Waveland and North Southport avenuesChicago, ILJuly 9-10Noon to 10 p.m.Free admission, $25 Taste the Tropics Seltzer TastingWest Loop120 N. Sangamon St.Chicago, ILJuly 13Starts at 5:30 p.m.Free admissionNavy PierPolk Bros Park Lake StageChicago, ILJuly 15-1710 a.m. to 5 p.m.Free admissionMichigan Avenue and East Lake StreetChicago, ILJuly 15-17Opens noon each day$99 one-day general admission, $200 three-day general admissionUnion Park1501 W. Randolph St.Chicago, ILJuly 15-17Friday 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday/Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.$10 suggested donationRoscoe Village2000 W. Belmont Ave.Chicago, ILJuly 17Noon to 5 p.m.$30 general admissionLatin Middle School45 W. North Ave.Chicago, ILJuly 22-24Friday 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday/Sunday Noon to 10 p.m.Free admissionBetween Fullerton and Wrightwood avenues2500 N. Lincoln Ave.Chicago, ILJuly 23-24$20 general admissionNavy Pier, Miller Lite Beer Garden600 E. Grand Ave.Chicago, ILJuly 23-24Starting at $59 one-day general admissionPlumber's Union Hall, West Loop1340 W. Washington Blvd.Chicago, ILJuly 28-31Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.Free admissionBetween Ashland Avenue and Morgan Street1400 W. Cermak RoadChicago, ILJuly 28-31Starting at $125 one-day general admissionGrant Park, nine stagesChicago, ILJuly 28-31Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Free admissionHenry A. Proesel Park6915 Kostner Ave.Lincolnwood, ILJuly 29-31Friday 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday/Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.Free admissionJefferson Memorial Park4822 N. Long Ave.Chicago, ILJuly 296 to 9 p.m.Starting at $55 general admissionLincoln Park Zoo2001 N. Clark St.Chicago, ILJuly 30-31Saturday Noon to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Free admissionChinatown2200 S. Wentworth Ave.Chicago, ILJuly 30-3110 a.m. to 5 p.m.$10 general admission1341 W. Randolph St.Chicago, ILJuly 311 to 9 p.m.Free admissionDowntown Parking Lot B65 S. Water St.Aurora, ILAug. 4-7Opens 2 p.m. Thursday/Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday/Sunday$64.95 one-day general admission, $184.95 four-day general admissionUnited Center1901 W. Madison St.Chicago, ILAug. 6-711 a.m. to 10 p.m.Free admissionBetween Belmont Avenue and Addison Street3400 N. Halsted St.Chicago, ILAug. 12-14Friday 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday/Sunday Noon to 10 p.m.$5 suggested donationEdison Park6730 N. Olmsted Ave.Chicago, ILAug. 12-14Friday 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday/Sunday Noon to 10 p.m.$10 suggested donationRoscoe Village2000 W. Roscoe St.Chicago, ILAug. 13Two-mile parade begins at 10 a.m.Bronzeville to Washington ParkDr. Martin Luther King Jr. DriveChicago, ILAug. 13-14Cannon Drive and Fullerton Parkway2600 N. Cannon Dr.Chicago, ILAug. 13-143 to 10 p.m.$30 one-day general admissionHarrison Park1824 S. Wood St.Chicago, ILAug. 184 o 10 p.m.$10 general admissionRiver North420 N. Clark St. on Hubbard StreetChicago, ILAug. 19-21Free admissionRogers ParkGlenwood Avenue Arts DistrictChicago, ILAug. 19-21Friday 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday/Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.Free admissionLincoln Avenue and Irving Park RoadPark/Damen4000 N. Lincoln Ave.Chicago, ILAug. 19-21Opens 3 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday/Sunday$100 single day, $200 three-dayUnion Park1501 W. Randolph St.Chicago, ILAug. 202 to 6 p.m.Various admission costsBetween Lake Street and Pleasant AvenueMarion StreetOak Park, ILAug. 20-2110 a.m. to 2 p.m.Free admissionViewable along lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak StreetNorth Avenue Beach1600 N. Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore DriveChicago, ILAug. 20-21Noon to 10 p.m.Starting at $15 general admissionHumboldt Park3021 W. Division St.Chicago, ILAug. 26-28Friday 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday/Sunday moon to 10 p.m.Free admissionBetween Van Buren and Adams streets315 S. Halsted St.Chicago, ILAug. 2711 a.m. to 8 p.m.Free admissionBetween Pauline Street and Ashland AvenueHoward StreetChicago, ILAug. 27-28Foster Beach5200 N. Lake Shore Dr.Chicago, ILAug. 27-28Noon to 10 p.m.Free admission18th Street and Blue Island AvenueChicago, ILSept. 1-4Free admissionMillennium Park201 E. Randolph St.Chicago, ILSept. 2-5Africa International House6200 S. Drexel Ave.Chicago, ILSept. 2-5Friday 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday to 10 p.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Free admissionSt. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church2727 W. Winona St.Chicago, ILSept. 2-4Opens 2 p.m. each dayStarting at $78.57 one-day general admissionSeatGeek Stadium7000 S. Harlem Ave.Bridgeview, ILSept. 2-5Friday 5 to 10:30 p.m., Saturday/Sunday noon to 10:30 p.m., Monday noon to 9 p.m.$15 general admissionCopernicus Center5216 W. Lawrence Ave.Chicago, ILSept. 2-4Noon to 9 p.m.Starting at $69 one-day general admission and lobster mealNavy Pier600 E. Grand Ave.Chicago, ILSept. 9-11Free admissionSt. George Greek Orthodox Church2701 N. Sheffield Ave.Chicago, ILSept. 10Noon to 10 p.m.$15 general admissionNaper Settlement523 S. Webster St.Naperville, ILSept. 16Free admissionMillennium Park201 E. Randolph St.Chicago, ILSept. 16-18Opens 11 a.m. each dayStarting at $99.98 one-day general admissionDouglass Park1401 S. Sacramento Dr.Chicago, ILSept. 17-1811 a.m. to 10 p.m.$10 suggested donationBetween Addison and Roscoe streets3500 N. Southport Ave.Chicago, ILSept. 23-25Friday 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m., Sunday noon to 7 p.m.$10 Friday and SaturdaySt. AlphonsusSouthport Avenue and Wellington Street and Lincoln Avenue1429 W. Wellington Ave.Chicago, ILSept. 24-2510 a.m. to 5 p.m.$10 general admission1341 W. Randolph St.Chicago, IL