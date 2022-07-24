Quick Tip

Scammers cash in on Chicago summer festivals by selling fake tickets

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip on festival tickets. Scammers are trying to take the festive out of festivals.

According to the Better Business Bureau, there's an increase in phony tickets.

Many consumers see really good deals, typically sold through a social media link, which could turn out to be fake.

Follow these tips to protect yourself from a scam:

  • -Research before you buy. Search online for the festival's name and make sure the name advertised matches the website. Scammers often use words that sound similar to those of authentic festivals.


  • -Pay with a credit card. You can dispute the charges if the business doesn't come through. Be wary of online sellers that don't accept credit cards.


  • -And lastly, watch out for prices that sound too good to be true. There is no way a festival can offer tickets at extremely low prices without losing money. If the prices are much lower than elsewhere, it's likely a scam.
