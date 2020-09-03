Man charged in Wheaton, Lombard home invasions had cut off electronic monitoring device: DuPage County officials

DuPage County home invasions, shooting left grandmother, 74, hurt
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the three people charged in a pair of violent home invasions in DuPage County reportedly cut off his electronic monitoring device ahead of the incidents.

Malik Pitts was awaiting trial for a separate charge when he cut off his ankle bracelet back in June to elude police, ABC 7 Chicago's news partner the Daily Herald reported.

DuPage County officials Sunday announced charges filed in connection with armed home invasions and a shooting in Wheaton and Lombard last week.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, Wheaton Police Chief William Murphy and Lombard Police Chief Roy Newton held a press conference Sunday morning in Wheaton to provide more details about the incidents.

The first break-in was the morning of Aug. 23 in the 1700-block of East Evergreen in Wheaton. Police said the residents went outside about 5 a.m. to investigate suspicious activity when two men confronted one of the residents.

Police said that's when the second suspect entered the home holding a handgun and directed the victims to walk toward the back of the home. Once inside, one of the men entered a bedroom where two young girls and their grandmother were sleeping.

Authorities said one of the men attempted to pull down the blanket and shorts of one of the girls.

The man hit the 74-year-old grandmother and fought with the girls' father, police said.

Police said both suspects then fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

A similar situation was reported in nearby Lombard 40 minutes later. Police said suspects went into a home in the 400-block of South Highland, threatening a young woman inside.

Police said a man pointed a gun at one of the residents and said "where's the money?" before going to an upstairs bedroom, where a mother and daughter were sleeping in the same bed. One of the men ordered them to the main floor of the home, then ordered the daughter to the basement and told her to remove her clothing, authorities said.

When the girl refused and fled, prosecutors said her father struggled with her attacker. At one point, police said one of the suspects fired shots that struck the father in the chest, went through him, and ultimately struck the other suspect as well.

Doctors said the resident did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

The two then ran from the home and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, police said.

Berlin said the two incidents were connected, and three people were arrested.

"It is alleged that the defendants in these cases went on a one-hour crime spree and in doing so, violated the sanctity of two DuPage County households," Newton said.

Pitts, 22, of Broadview; Isaiah Johnson, 21, of Blue Island; and Keytori Jackson, 22, of Broadview appeared in bond court Sunday, where Judge Timothy McJoynt denied bond for Pitts and Johnson and set bond at $500,000 for Jackson.

"The conduct alleged in these charges is shockingly violent and demonstrates a complete disregard for our laws and for human life," Berlin said.

All three face felony attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery charges. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 28.

Neighboring residents with any home surveillance video to share are asked to contact either the Lombard Police Department at (630)873-4400 or Lt. Bill Cooley with Wheaton police at 630-260-2077.
