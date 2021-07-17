gun violence

Federal strike force arrives in Chicago next week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a federal strike force will be in Chicago next week.

The move will provide additional resources to support the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Mayor Lightfoot.

Mayor Lightfoot spoke briefly with President Joe Biden on the tarmac at O'Hare International Airport earlier in July, where he promised to send help to the city to crack down on gun trafficking.

Police Supt. David Brown met with the president in the Oval Office earlier this week to discuss rising crime. Brown said President Biden promised to include a law enforcement strike force to work with Chicago police and increase efforts to intercept the flow of illegal guns along with money.
