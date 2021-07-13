Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown promises action on gun violence after Biden meeting

President Joe Biden hosted law enforcement leaders from across the country to address rising crime Monday, and Brown was in attendance.
The meeting came after 40 people were shot, 11 fatally, in shootings this past weekend.
"He (Biden) expressed a concern regarding a sense of urgency to do something now, and not just to discuss the problem but define solutions that we all could bring to the table that we could do almost immediately," Brown said Monday.
He also mentioned the police department will release details of a new plan in the coming days.
The White House said the group's discussion focused on the Biden administration's strategy to reduce gun crimes and other violent crimes, encouraging state and local governments to use funding from the $350 billion in the COVID relief package to combat the violence. President Biden said that money could be used to hire more police officers, and also to add resources for community violence prevention groups.
"While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, we know that there are some things that work. The first of those that work is stemming the flow of firearms used to commit violent crimes," Biden said. "It includes the DOJ creating five new task forces to crack down on illegal gun trafficking."
Brown also met with Lincolnwood native Attorney General Merrick Garland in Washington.
"Attorney General Garland and I had a conversation before the meeting started and had some commitment from him to help out Chicago," Brown said. "And he offered whatever needed."
Brown's visit to D.C. comes just days after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with President Biden at O'Hare Airport. They had a quick conversation on the tarmac following record-breaking violence. Lightfoot asked for federal help after more than 100 people were shot over the holiday weekend.
"I don't think the National Guard is the kind of resource we do need," Lightfoot said. "What we need are people that are trained in local law enforcement and that is folks like ATF, DEA, FBI. Those are the kind of resources that I think will really have maximum impact at this time."
Brown planned a news conference for 9 a.m. Tuesday on his visit with Biden.