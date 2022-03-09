CTA

Chicago police superintendent, Mayor Lightfoot to address rash of crime on, near CTA

By
CPD superintendent, mayor to discuss rash of Chicago violence on CTA

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will address public safety Wednesday afternoon after a rash of crime on or near CTA trains and platforms.

A man was shot on a CTA Red Line train Tuesday night in the latest in a series of crimes at or close to the CTA.

About 2 p.m. the mayor, CPD and CTA will address public safety.

It's possible officials will discuss how the city, CPD and CTA plan to increase security on trains.

RELATED: Chicago shooting on CTA Red Line train near 63rd Street station seriously injures 1, police say

On Tuesday, a man was shot on a CTA Red Line train near 63rd Street after police said the 25-year old was involved in an argument with four people, and one of them pulled out a gun and began shooting.

The victim was shot in the stomach and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Red Line service was temporarily suspended between Roosevelt Road and 95th Street.

This week, the CTA announced it will strategically deploy security guards on Red and Blue Line trains to stem the increase in crime during key hours of operation.

