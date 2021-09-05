Los Bukis 2021: Legendary Mexican band hold sold out reunion concert at Soldier Field

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10981583" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When Los Bukis announced their reunion, it brought nostalgia for generations of many Latino families, and a flood of social media videos of children surprising their parents with tickets to the shows.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Soldier Field was sold out for the first time since the pandemic began Saturday for a historic reunion.For the first time in 25 years, legendary Mexican band Los Bukis is back together again this summer.An organizer said roughly 50,000 came out Saturday to see the Latin group, affectionately known as the Mexican Beatles. They will also have another show Sunday.They played a sold out show in Chicago Labor Day weekend, after a pair of sold out shows inlast weekend."I'm excited," said Angela Oliva from Blue Island."I feel lucky I that I got one of the tickets," added Marvro Lekondua, who traveled from Louisville, Kentucky.The reunion show brought together generations of families, with some traveling across the country for a rare, nostalgic opportunity.Omar Hernandez came all the way from New Mexico, and Octavio and Blanca Ambrsio drove 11 hours for a show they wouldn't miss."This is the music the we was listening when we was young," Blanca said."We don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, so we're here about this opportunity and we say, 'Hey, let's go,'" Octavio added.Of course, COVID was at the top of mind for many at Chicago's Soldier Field. Although there was no vaccine mandate or mask requirement outside, many still masked up in the crowds."I'm kind of nervous but, you know I vaccinated. I know it's not, like, 100%, like, I won't get it, but I'm definitely gonna do my own part," Oliva said."I feel very confident being here tonight, um, you know, I have my mask -- I'll take my personal precautions when I'm inside," Hernandez added.