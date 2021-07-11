caught on camera

Louisiana man arrested after jumping into river from interstate bridge

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested after jumping into river from interstate bridge

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana man made a decision that could have been deadly. Instead, it got him in trouble with law enforcement.

Jimmy Jennings is seen on video jumping from Interstate 10 on Friday into the Atchafalaya River below.

Jennings told KATC-TV he got the idea while he was stranded in standstill traffic on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a 10-car pileup ahead.

"When I hit the water, my shoulders went up, and I had to start swimming," Jennings said.

What Jennings didn't expect was a shoulder injury from the impact of hitting the water. Plus, the strong river current kept him from swimming directly to shore.

Jennings said he was carried away from the bridge until it was out of sight. He ended up treading water for around three hours.

Once on land, he ended up finding an ATV and tried to ride it back to his vehicle, but it turned out that he was on an island.

"We are familiar with the water (and the area), but I don't think he was prepared for what came with it," Khory Vaughan, who was also stuck in traffic, told WBRZ-TV. "He treaded water for about three hours and started to lose all strength."

"I then took a boat around, and rode it until I ran out of water," Jennings said.

Vaughan said agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries rescued Jennings. Then, deputies from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office put him in handcuffs.

"I was walking and heard officers come behind me with their guns and told me to put my hands up, but I couldn't since I hurt my shoulders from the fall," Jennings said.

Jennings was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

He later wrote on Facebook that jumping was a bad decision and he credited rescue crews with saving his life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianacaught on videou.s. & worldbridgecaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Vaping arrest turns into violent encounter with police in Ocean City, Maryland
Massive fire engulfs truck in Texas: VIDEO
Chicago police release video of armed robbery suspects at Mount Greenwood Subway shop
Video: Teen fends off bear attacking family dogs in CA backyard
TOP STORIES
CPD Supt. Brown expected to attend Biden crime summit
CPD: Man shot by police after pulling knife on officers
Lake Shore Drive crash leaves 7 hurt, including 4 kids: CFD
42 shot, 10 fatally, in weekend violence: Chicago police
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Elderly woman attacked by Walmart employee speaks out
Mount Prospect Olympian going for the gold in Tokyo
Show More
Abuse survivors gather to celebrate, support each other
Chicago festivals, events list for 2021
Father donates son's organs after deadly road rage shooting
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with a few showers Monday
First 'Sundays on State' event kicks off
More TOP STORIES News