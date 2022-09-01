Lyft lawsuits claim rideshare company didn't protect from sexual, physical assault

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rideshare company Lyft is facing another round of assault lawsuits filed by drivers and passengers.

The 17 new lawsuits claim Lyft failed to protect them from sexual or physical assault.

Stella Grant, a Chicago driver, says she was attacked by an intoxicated passenger.

Grant says the woman punched her and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to crash. She was not only left with a permanent scar, but was also traumatized by the incident and suffers from severe anxiety, according to the lawsuit.

The victims are urging Lyft to step up safety measures with more comprehensive screenings for drivers and to install dashboard cameras in every vehicle.

Lyft said in a statement: "We're committed to helping keep drivers and riders safe. While safety incidents on our platform are incredibly rare, we realize that even one is too many."