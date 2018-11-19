Lyons man missing over a week found fatally stabbed in car trunk

EMBED </>More Videos

Paresh Jhobalia, 62, was last seen in Downers Grove on Nov. 10.

By and Will Jones
LYONS, Ill. (WLS) --
A 62-year-old man reported missing earlier this month was found fatally stabbed in the trunk of a car in west suburban Lyons, authorities said Sunday.

Paresh Jhobalia was last seen in Downers Grove on Nov. 10. He was reported missing by family members.

Authorities obtained a warrant to search the car which was parked near Jhobalia's home in Lyons. They found the body in the trunk.

An autopsy determined that he died of "multiple sharp force injuries" and ruled his death a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sunday night, police did not release information about a possible motive or whether a suspect was in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lyons Police Department at 708-447-1225.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personbody foundLyons
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed at knifepoint in Gresham
NJ couple on way to their wedding killed in Pa. crash
Prisoner hit by vehicle after escaping CPD transport vehicle in South Deering
2 killed, 19 wounded in weekend gun violence
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Chris Watts to be sentenced Monday for killing family
Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart
3 injured in Dan Ryan crash involving semi-trailer, leaking tanker
Show More
Bears beat Vikings 25-20, tighten grip on NFC North
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold and cloudy Monday
Girl, 13, missing from Sheridan Park
Parishioner kicked out of South Side church for dressing in drag
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
More News