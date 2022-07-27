Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan holds Highland Park benefit show at Madame Zuzu tonight

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his partner Chloe Mendel are hosting a benefit concert for Highland Park shooting victims at their café Madam Zuzu's.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is holding a benefit concert of Highland Park shooting victims at his tea house and performance space Madame Zuzu tonight.

Highland Park has been Corgan's home for the last two decades. He and partner Chloe Mendel will stream the benefit live on the Smashing Pumpkins YouTube channel.. It features performances from Corgan, bandmate Jimmy Chamberlain, and Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell, among others.

"We try to do the thing we're good at, which is to bring music to people," Corgan said. "Help heal. Bring them together."

Viewers are encouraged to donate to the Highland Park Community Fund. The concert is expected to last about three and a half hours. It begins at 8 p.m.

"We're on the forefront of this event that happened right across the street. We wanted to bring it here. Help people heal through music," Mendel said.

Mendel, along with her and Corgan's children, planned to be at the July 4 parade, but were delayed by a later flight. They have friends, neighbors and customers who were injured, physically and emotionally, by the tragedy.

They are also selling merch designed by artist Gary Baseman, with all proceeds to be donated directly to the Highland Park Community Foundation to help those impacted by the mass shooting in Highland Park.

The merch can be purchased here.